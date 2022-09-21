Vincent Cheng died aged 74 last month. He became the first Chinese HSBC chairman in 2005. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong political, financial luminaries show up for funeral of Vincent Cheng, first Chinese executive director of HSBC
- City leader John Lee hails Cheng’s contribution to public and social services, while his predecessor says banker’s role symbolises ‘the great Hong Kong story’
- Cheng, who died aged 74 last month, made history as the first Chinese chairman of the British bank’s Asia-Pacific arm in 2005
