Buildings in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, seen against the backdrop of China’s Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s John Lee vows to retain global connectivity, bank on strengths as ‘open, international city’ to drive growth in Greater Bay Area
- Chief executive makes speech at forum, where former head of China’s central bank says city’s financial hub status not challenged by worsening US ties
- Lee also expresses gratitude to Beijing for its support for city in overcoming pandemic challenges and financial crises
Buildings in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, seen against the backdrop of China’s Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan