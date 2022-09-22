Eden Woon, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New president of AmCham in Hong Kong calls for city to reopen borders, restore confidence in ‘one country, two systems’
- Eden Woon says Hong Kong has become enveloped by pessimism and anxiety due to coronavirus curbs, Beijing-imposed national security law
- ‘Hong Kong should be ahead of other Asian cities,’ business leader says as he urges authorities to restore confidence in ‘one country, two systems’ by opening up to world
