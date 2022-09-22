Crostini closed all 15 outlets without warning in mid-September. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong customs arrests boss of failed bakery chain Crostini after customers complain they cannot get refunds for gift vouchers, cake coupons

  • Crostini director and founder Wong Kwong-fai arrested on suspicion of wrongly accepting payments nine days after chain’s 15 shops closed without warning
  • Customs reveals it has received 104 complaints regarding the chain, involving 5,300 prepaid coupons or gift vouchers amounting to about HK$270,000

Oscar Liu
Updated: 7:40pm, 22 Sep, 2022

