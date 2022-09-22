A number of closed retail shops in Mong Kok amid the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Edmond So
Continuous interest rate hikes will further threaten Hong Kong’s small businesses, experts say, urging government to offer more support
- ‘Unless the government rolls out more supportive measures, I’m worried we will see more people going bankrupt in the coming months,’ economist says
- Four of city’s largest banks are set to increase their prime rates for the first time in four years
