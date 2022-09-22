A number of closed retail shops in Mong Kok amid the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Edmond So
A number of closed retail shops in Mong Kok amid the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Continuous interest rate hikes will further threaten Hong Kong’s small businesses, experts say, urging government to offer more support

  • ‘Unless the government rolls out more supportive measures, I’m worried we will see more people going bankrupt in the coming months,’ economist says
  • Four of city’s largest banks are set to increase their prime rates for the first time in four years

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:00pm, 22 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A number of closed retail shops in Mong Kok amid the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Edmond So
A number of closed retail shops in Mong Kok amid the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE