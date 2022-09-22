According to the Japanese consulate, 978 people from city travelled to the country in July, but figure jumped to 1,027 in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan expects surge in Hong Kong tourists after city’s coronavirus travel curbs eased to ‘3+4’ scheme, top envoy says

  • Kenichi Okada, Japan’s consul-general in the city, was counting on Hongkongers to boost the country’s tourism industry
  • According to Japanese consulate, 978 people from city travelled to the country in July, but figure jumped to 1,027 in August

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 9:53pm, 22 Sep, 2022

