Business leaders say the latest relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions is not enough to boost the ailing hospitality and tourism sectors. Photo: Jonathan Wong.
End to Hong Kong Covid hotel quarantine and just 3 days of medical surveillance not enough to boost the economy, business leaders warn
- International business groups, industry leaders warn new ‘0+3’ coronavirus restriction will not be enough to lift economy
- Business leaders say people will be put off if they cannot visit restaurants, pubs freely on trips to city
Business leaders say the latest relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions is not enough to boost the ailing hospitality and tourism sectors. Photo: Jonathan Wong.