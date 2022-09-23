Residents report facing technical glitches on Cathay Pacific’s website after city announced it would end hotel quarantine starting Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong travellers rush to book overseas trips after city announces it will end Covid-19 hotel quarantine; Cathay Pacific ramps up flights
- Residents report facing technical glitches on Cathay Pacific’s website after city announces end of hotel quarantine starting Monday
- Travel sites report surge in searches and bookings to popular destinations such as Japan and Taiwan
