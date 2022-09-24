Hong Kong will end mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals starting from Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
‘Halfway plan’: no surge in bookings for Hong Kong hotels after city relaxes quarantine curbs, operators call for removal of all Covid travel rules

  • ‘Tourists are not likely to visit city under such arrangements as they cannot go to restaurants and theme parks in first three days,’ industry leader says
  • Post check on reservations finds most hotels still have vacancies after Monday

Nadia Lam

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Sep, 2022

