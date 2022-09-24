The Shenzhen Bay Port crossing in Hong Kong. Most mainland travellers remain no closer to visiting the city, despite its move to ease travel curbs. Photo: Dickson Lee
Feeling left out and stranded: mainland Chinese ask how Hong Kong’s end to hotel quarantine benefits them
- For most mainlanders, travelling to the city remains frustratingly out of reach and ones who do obtain a visa face seven days of quarantine on the journey back
- ‘I really want to go there to feel the vibe of the city, but I can’t now, it’s annoying, really annoying,’ says media industry professional Amber Liu
