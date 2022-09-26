The Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, an area known for its views of the city skyline, were largely visited by local people on Monday even after border measures were eased. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s ‘0+3’ scheme is here, but travellers are not. Industry observers say impact of relaxed border measures will take time
- City ended mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals on Monday, but popular spots still largely visited by locals
- Retailers worry business will now suffer even more as Hongkongers look to travel, and call for ‘0+0’ arrangement to truly drive inbound tourism
