The Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, an area known for its views of the city skyline, were largely visited by local people on Monday even after border measures were eased. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong economy
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s ‘0+3’ scheme is here, but travellers are not. Industry observers say impact of relaxed border measures will take time

  • City ended mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals on Monday, but popular spots still largely visited by locals
  • Retailers worry business will now suffer even more as Hongkongers look to travel, and call for ‘0+0’ arrangement to truly drive inbound tourism

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 9:55pm, 26 Sep, 2022

