Crowds in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The city has been issuing vouchers to residents to boost consumption in a flagging, pandemic-hit economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crowds in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The city has been issuing vouchers to residents to boost consumption in a flagging, pandemic-hit economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

New round of consumption vouchers to be handed out from Saturday; experts predict more cash will be spent on travel and less in Hong Kong after quarantine axed

  • Economist predicts more spending with airlines and travel agencies, instead of on retail and restaurant sectors in Hong Kong
  • Travel agents say they have had ‘handful’ of inquiries about use of consumption vouchers to pay for overseas trips so far

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 10:10am, 29 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Crowds in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The city has been issuing vouchers to residents to boost consumption in a flagging, pandemic-hit economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crowds in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The city has been issuing vouchers to residents to boost consumption in a flagging, pandemic-hit economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE