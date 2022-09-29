Crowds in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The city has been issuing vouchers to residents to boost consumption in a flagging, pandemic-hit economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
New round of consumption vouchers to be handed out from Saturday; experts predict more cash will be spent on travel and less in Hong Kong after quarantine axed
- Economist predicts more spending with airlines and travel agencies, instead of on retail and restaurant sectors in Hong Kong
- Travel agents say they have had ‘handful’ of inquiries about use of consumption vouchers to pay for overseas trips so far
