A currency exchange business in Sheung Wan lists its latest rates on Thursday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong economy
‘I wanted to cry’: currency trends of sterling and yen take Hongkongers on roller coaster ride

  • Clement Lai, who earlier bought £30,000, says he burst into tears as he watched the pound sink even lower this week
  • The more favourable exchange rate with the Japanese yen has benefited Jeffrey Leung, who bought 20 million yen for his business in Hokkaido last month

Oscar Liu
Updated: 10:16am, 30 Sep, 2022

