Travellers with luggage in tow lining up for Covid tests at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Travellers with luggage in tow lining up for Covid tests at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Waiting for Beijing: travellers keen to visit Hong Kong, but cost of returning across border puts off mainland Chinese

  • Easier to visit Hong Kong now, but mainland Chinese still face hassles returning across the border
  • Some with Beijing business visas plan to stop over in city on their way to overseas destinations

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 1:16pm, 1 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers with luggage in tow lining up for Covid tests at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Travellers with luggage in tow lining up for Covid tests at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE