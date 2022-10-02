Corporations that have left Hong Kong may not return soon even if all coronavirus travel curbs are scrapped, the city’s biggest business chamber has warned after a survey it conducted revealed 10 per cent of companies have permanently relocated. Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce CEO George Leung Siu-kay on Sunday called for a prompt lifting of all Covid-19 entry restrictions, while demanding lower thresholds for talent schemes to avoid further losing the competitive edge to Singapore. “Once [companies] have relocated, they may not return in the short term because relocation involves arrangements such as office leases, staff recruitment, which cannot be reversed in a short period of time,” he told a radio programme. “Hong Kong has to put effort into attracting these corporations as soon as possible, and allow favourable conditions for a return to normalcy.” In the survey conducted by the business chamber with some 4,000 corporate members, about 30 per cent of large firms are considering leaving Hong Kong or have already departed in the first half of the year, while 10 per cent have left for good. The report was done in May, four months before the government dropped hotel quarantine measures, replacing these with the “0+3” arrangement under which arrivals are subject to three days of home medical surveillance with limited movement citywide. Before the existing scheme, travellers had to observe a “3+4” model – three days of hotel quarantine, and four of home medical surveillance. Authorities have faced a chorus of calls from industry representatives to scrap remaining Covid-19 restrictions so that the economy can recover. Hong Kong confident of attracting lost talent with ‘0+3’ travel rule Leung said on Sunday that even if Hong Kong dropped the “0+3” scheme soon, it would only be by the first quarter of next year at the earliest before businesses could benefit from the move. “If we see the ‘0+0’ scheme rolled out in the fourth quarter this year, no matter in October or November, Hong Kong will still not benefit in the fourth quarter,” he warned. “Except those planning large-scale events such as the [international bankers’] summit, most organisers require one or two months’ [preparation].” Hong Kong’s property rentals market still under pressure despite end of quarantine Leung, who previously served as an adviser to the deputy chairman and chief executive of HSBC, also highlighted the importance for the city to reopen its border with mainland China to retain its role as “the bridge between China and Western countries”. He said amid a shortage of talent, the government had to take more “initiative” in attracting professionals to compete with hubs such as Singapore and avoid a succession gap for companies, which could lead to a structural economic crisis. Compared with Singapore, the threshold for Hong Kong’s talent admission scheme was too high, Leung argued, pointing to local policy that only accepted high-quality individuals and outstanding entrepreneurs and professionals with certain achievements. “As a city with a focus on economic development and innovative industries, middle-level talent is the most crucial, and a large number of them is required,” he said. “With such a high threshold, it is impossible to compete with cities such as Singapore and London.”