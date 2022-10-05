Dennis Lo Yuk-ming has won the Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong has enough talent to set up national-level biomedical laboratory endorsed by Beijing, says renowned scientist

  • National laboratory is needed to help pave the way for city to become country’s global innovation and technology hub, says Dennis Lo
  • The lab could resolve a lot of problems through the sharing of data and DNA samples, says Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award winner

Cannix Yau
Updated: 7:03am, 5 Oct, 2022

