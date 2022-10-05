Bold measures to attract talent and investment to Hong Kong will be introduced in the city leader’s maiden policy address this month amid a gloomy economic outlook, the finance chief has revealed. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po was also adamant a two-day high-level summit, to which more than 100 top bankers and executives from the sector were invited with an aim of restoring Hong Kong’s image, would be held successfully in November, even though the city had yet to entirely lift coronavirus-related travel curbs. Chan, speaking after the latest round of informal exchanges between officials and lawmakers on Wednesday, reiterated his pessimism over the local economy, which he said was affected by a “not very positive external environment”. He pointed to challenging geopolitical tensions which had disrupted supply chains, the tightening of monetary policies by central banks along with inflation and interest rate increases. “This year unavoidably we will be recording negative growth, but our outlook in the coming year is still pretty challenging, given the continuing headwind in the external market,” Chan said. “But for ourselves, in the medium to long term, I remain very positive, given the continuing development in our country’s … Greater Bay Area development,” he added, referring to Beijing’s ambitious plan to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nine neighbouring cities in Guangdong into an economic powerhouse. “As for our government, we will take a more proactive attitude to adopt bold measures to stimulate our economic development and provide new economic impetus.” Hong Kong leader vows to roll out talent drive in coming policy address Chan revealed that Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu would announce “bold measures” in terms of attracting investment, businesses and talent in his first policy address on October 19. The financial secretary earlier revealed the city would record a deficit exceeding HK$100 billion (US$12.7 billion) this financial year, almost twice the amount forecast, as revenue from stamp duty and land sales was expected to fall far short of expectations. The deficit would be the second largest after a shortfall of HK$232.5 billion was recorded in 2020. Asked if the government would scrap the current “0+3” arrangement – under which arrivals undergo three days of home medical surveillance – ahead of next month’s financial summit, Chan said despite the controls, many guests had earlier promised to attend the event. “We are confident that the summit will be held successfully,” he said. “The Monetary Authority and our Health Bureau colleagues have been in close contact all along, preparing the summit based on the latest situation.” He added: “The pandemic situation is changing all the time. We will make every effort to resume social and economic activities as soon as possible under the prerequisite of protecting the health of the public.” John Lee expected to reveal Hong Kong’s ‘biggest healthcare reform in a decade’ The antechamber exchange is a monthly practice started by Lee’s administration, aimed at improving the working relationship between the executive branch and the legislature. Also joining the exchange session in the Legislative Council were Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Monetary Authority chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man and Securities and Futures Commission deputy chief executive Julia Leung Fung-yee.