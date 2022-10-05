Virgin Atlantic has cancelled plans to resume flights between Hong Kong and London from early next year, attributing the decision to “operational complexities” resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The British airline on Wednesday announced the decision to scrap service along the route, which was originally suspended in December 2021 and set to resume in March 2023. A company spokeswoman said Virgin no longer planned to operate flights between Hong Kong and London’s Heathrow airport, with customers who made advance bookings to be offered refunds or vouchers for alternative services. No relief from sky-high airfares while oil prices soar, trade body warns She added that the company would redirect its aircraft to other key markets during the 2023 summer season. The airline made the decision due to the ongoing closure of Russian airspace, which had extended flight times between London and Hong Kong by around one hour, while a reverse journey would take almost two hours longer than before, the spokeswoman said. Hong Kong starts allowing local aircrew to skip hotel quarantine overseas Local authorities previously imposed a ban on all flights between the United Kingdom and Hong Kong from January 8 to April 1 as a result of the city’s fifth coronavirus wave. In 2019, Virgin Australia also scrapped flights to Hong Kong between both Melbourne and Sydney. Virgin Atlantic operated its first flight from the UK to Hong Kong in 1994.