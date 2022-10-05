Arrivals to Hong Kong show a slight increase in the wake of the axing of hotel quarantine. Photo: Jelly Tse.
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong arrivals show slight increase in wake of axing of Covid-19 hotel quarantine requirement

  • Travel industry says small improvement in inbound travellers will not benefit city and tourists still reluctant to book trips
  • Air fares to city still expensive as flight capacity remains at fraction of pre-Covid levels

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 11:11pm, 5 Oct, 2022

