The Tourism Board has said it plans to host several mega-events to showcase the city’s vibrancy. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong to give away 500,000 airline tickets next year as part of global campaign to revive tourism
- Head of Tourism Board says plan is part of global promotion next year once Hong Kong removes all epidemic curbs for arrivals
- Additional HK$100 million to be spent on various sweeteners for inbound travellers
The Tourism Board has said it plans to host several mega-events to showcase the city’s vibrancy. Photo: K. Y. Cheng