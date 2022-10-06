The Tourism Board has said it plans to host several mega-events to showcase the city’s vibrancy. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong to give away 500,000 airline tickets next year as part of global campaign to revive tourism

  • Head of Tourism Board says plan is part of global promotion next year once Hong Kong removes all epidemic curbs for arrivals
  • Additional HK$100 million to be spent on various sweeteners for inbound travellers

Cannix Yau

Updated: 12:06am, 6 Oct, 2022

