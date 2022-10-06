Hoixe bakery has said it will pay employees’ outstanding salaries by the end of the week. Photo: Handout
Hoixe bakery has said it will pay employees’ outstanding salaries by the end of the week. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong bakery chain Hoixe to pay outstanding salaries to hundreds of employees before end of week

  • Association says 70 per cent of Hoixe’s 800 employees received salaries on time and management working hard to pay the rest
  • Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority also reported that Hoixe Cake Shop owed pension contributions of about HK$760,000

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 4:55pm, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hoixe bakery has said it will pay employees’ outstanding salaries by the end of the week. Photo: Handout
Hoixe bakery has said it will pay employees’ outstanding salaries by the end of the week. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE