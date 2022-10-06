Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets early next year as part of a global campaign to entice travellers to visit the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business travellers expected to be targeted in Hong Kong’s airline ticket giveaway, industry leaders say, while urging authorities to include spending packages
- Free tickets should be tied to spending packages to ensure travellers go on shopping sprees and support hotels and restaurants, industry leaders say
- Economist also calls on authorities to roll out tickets in fourth quarter of this year instead of early next year to maximise economic benefits
