Hong Kong has seen a surge in travel demand after tough Covid curbs were eased. Photo: Winson Wong
‘Cheating’ or normal practice? Hong Kong budget airline HK Express cancels flights from January 15, sparks anger among travellers with bookings
- Budget carrier says move is to provide transparent outlook of arrangements after schedule review, and there are alternatives for customers, including full refunds
- Airline has also earlier faced complaints about prices of tickets already bought by travellers plunging by up to 60 per cent
