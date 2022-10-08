Hong Kong has seen a surge in travel demand after tough Covid curbs were eased. Photo: Winson Wong
‘Cheating’ or normal practice? Hong Kong budget airline HK Express cancels flights from January 15, sparks anger among travellers with bookings

  • Budget carrier says move is to provide transparent outlook of arrangements after schedule review, and there are alternatives for customers, including full refunds
  • Airline has also earlier faced complaints about prices of tickets already bought by travellers plunging by up to 60 per cent

William Yiu

Updated: 1:11pm, 8 Oct, 2022

