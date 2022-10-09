Hong Kong still has the advantage over Singapore in several ways, the city’s finance chief says. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong outperforming Singapore as international finance centre in several ways, Paul Chan says
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan also reveals that a global investment summit next month will be extended to three days
- He compares two cities in a blog post after index on global financial centres shows Hong Kong slipping behind Singapore
