Crowds of Japan-bound passengers check in at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers dash to Japan as country reopens to solo travellers after removing coronavirus-related entry restrictions
- Tuesday marks the first day of Japan removing all entry restrictions, opening up to independent visitors as opposed to previously only allowing package tours
- Excited tourists make first trip out of Hong Kong in more than two years, but some say securing tickets was stressful
