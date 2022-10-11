Crowds of Japan-bound passengers check in at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crowds of Japan-bound passengers check in at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hongkongers dash to Japan as country reopens to solo travellers after removing coronavirus-related entry restrictions

  • Tuesday marks the first day of Japan removing all entry restrictions, opening up to independent visitors as opposed to previously only allowing package tours
  • Excited tourists make first trip out of Hong Kong in more than two years, but some say securing tickets was stressful

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 12:00pm, 11 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Crowds of Japan-bound passengers check in at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crowds of Japan-bound passengers check in at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE