Michael Wong, deputy financial secretary (right) together with the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong announce the national space agency recruitment drive in Hong Kong on October 2. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s high fliers eye rare chance to join Chinese space mission, with scientists and engineers flocking to sign up
- Members of several academic institutions confirm colleagues and students are interested in signing up for rigorous screening process for payload specialist roles
- Applications opened on October 6 but are set to close in several weeks’ time
Michael Wong, deputy financial secretary (right) together with the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong announce the national space agency recruitment drive in Hong Kong on October 2. Photo: K. Y. Cheng