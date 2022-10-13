Hong Kong’s minimum wage for workers was frozen for the first time last year. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s minimum wage for workers was frozen for the first time last year. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong minimum wage ‘to be raised to HK$40 an hour’ from HK$37.50 next May after 4-year freeze, if proposal by statutory body approved

  • Current rate was set in 2019, with authorities last year concluding on freeze as they cited pandemic-hit economy
  • City introduced statutory minimum wage in 2011 at HK$28 per hour to protect workers, with mark reviewed every two years

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 2:05pm, 13 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s minimum wage for workers was frozen for the first time last year. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s minimum wage for workers was frozen for the first time last year. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE