Hong Kong’s minimum wage for workers was frozen for the first time last year. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong minimum wage ‘to be raised to HK$40 an hour’ from HK$37.50 next May after 4-year freeze, if proposal by statutory body approved
- Current rate was set in 2019, with authorities last year concluding on freeze as they cited pandemic-hit economy
- City introduced statutory minimum wage in 2011 at HK$28 per hour to protect workers, with mark reviewed every two years
