Trainees undergo fire safety drills in the Cave Automatic Virtual Environment. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong virtual reality chamber puts government trainees through their paces at city’s technology expo
- Simulation chamber created by Chain Technology Development was among innovations featured at launch of four-day International ICT Expo
- Staff from various government bodies were also to run through variety of training scenarios in chamber, including fire safety drills and enforcement actions
