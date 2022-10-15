Support from the mainland gives Hong Kong a unique advantage over Singapore, the treasury chief says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong undaunted by Singapore rivalry as mainland support gives city unique advantage, treasury chief says

  • ‘We are not afraid of competition,’ Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui says
  • City faces intense competition with Singapore in race for global investment and talent especially amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 2:36pm, 15 Oct, 2022

