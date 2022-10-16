Tsim Sha Tsui was a popular spot for visitors but now it is quiet. The tourism industry has warned that’s not ready for hoards of travellers. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Who wants to be a tour guide any more? Hong Kong not ready for wave of sightseers, industry warns
- Anxious tourism leaders want government to give clear idea of plans to fully reopen to visitors as Covid-19 curbs ease
- Hong Kong had about 11,000 travel industry practitioners in July, compared with 18,500 in 2019
Tsim Sha Tsui was a popular spot for visitors but now it is quiet. The tourism industry has warned that’s not ready for hoards of travellers. Photo: Yik Yeung -man