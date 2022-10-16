The policy statement is set to be introduced at Hong Kong Fintech Week later this month, according to the finance chief. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The policy statement is set to be introduced at Hong Kong Fintech Week later this month, according to the finance chief. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to unveil policy statement on how to make city global hub for virtual asset investors, financial secretary says

  • Policy statement set to be introduced at Hong Kong Fintech Week later this month, according to finance chief
  • Academics say careful regulation is needed to protect investors and ensure asset safety and market integrity

Ng Kang-chungLam Ka-sing
Ng Kang-chung and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:37pm, 16 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The policy statement is set to be introduced at Hong Kong Fintech Week later this month, according to the finance chief. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The policy statement is set to be introduced at Hong Kong Fintech Week later this month, according to the finance chief. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE