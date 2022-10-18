The government may reverse its ban on the re-export of e-cigarettes and other heated tobacco products. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong may reverse ban on some types of re-export of e-cigarettes and other heated tobacco products
- Just this past April, legal amendment banning import, sale and manufacture of alternative smoking products took effect
- But authorities now considering amending law, with eye on billions of dollars that trade generates annually, source says
