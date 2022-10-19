Hong Kong will roll out an aggressive investment-led strategy to steer the city’s economic fortunes. Photo: Dickson Lee
A Hong Kong inspired by Singapore’s economic playbook? John Lee reveals investment outfit for emerging firms, plus unit offering one-stop services for new businesses

  • Chief Executive John Lee says government will introduce new set-ups and measures to drive city’s economic growth and enhance its competitiveness
  • Another key initiative is the formation of a new Hong Kong Investment Corporation, which will set aside HK$30 billion to form a Co-Investment Fund

Cannix Yau and Oscar Liu

Updated: 10:36pm, 19 Oct, 2022

