A resident attends a job fair in Mong Kok earlier this month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong jobless rate falls to 3.9 per cent in fifth straight improvement as Covid-19 pandemic loosens grip on economy
- Unemployment rate declines 0.2 percentage points in rolling period from July to September, provisional government figures show
- But economists warn additional gains at risk unless authorities ease remaining curbs on business and travel
A resident attends a job fair in Mong Kok earlier this month. Photo: Dickson Lee