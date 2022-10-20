Hong Kong looks the future as city pledges to attract more businesses to the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Qualifications for share of HK$30 billion Hong Kong investment pot outlined by finance chief
- Candidates for the cash will be evaluated in areas such as capital investment, job creation, investment returns and strategic importance to city
- Time to break free of ‘traditional thinking’ and abandon market-led approach, financial secretary says
