Hong Kong looks the future as city pledges to attract more businesses to the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
John Lee policy address 2022
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Qualifications for share of HK$30 billion Hong Kong investment pot outlined by finance chief

  • Candidates for the cash will be evaluated in areas such as capital investment, job creation, investment returns and strategic importance to city
  • Time to break free of ‘traditional thinking’ and abandon market-led approach, financial secretary says

Cannix YauOscar Liu
Cannix Yau and Oscar Liu

Updated: 10:23pm, 20 Oct, 2022

