A shopping centre shows a live broadcast of Chief Executive John Lee delivering his first policy address. Photo: SCMP
John Lee policy address 2022
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong rolls out measures to attract new talent but can it entice those already here to stay?

  • Coronavirus restrictions and high cost of living make young professionals think twice about staying in Hong Kong
  • Experts say talent may choose to go to countries that have completely opened up to the world

Laura WestbrookOscar LiuSeong Hyeon Choi
Laura Westbrook Oscar Liu and Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 9:00am, 21 Oct, 2022

