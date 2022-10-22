Hong Kong’s leader has set out several moves in his policy address that analysts say signal a move away from its free-market ideals. Photo: May Tse
Is Hong Kong finally ending its love affair with ‘big market, small government’? Analysts ask if it is ready to make the right bets for the economy
- Observers say move as set out in city leader’s recent policy address is long overdue and seen as following in Singapore’s well-trodden path
- They warn however that results may take decades to yield, with the shift possibly ‘too little, too late’
