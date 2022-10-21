Veteran entertainer Sam Hui onstage at the Hong Kong Stadium in 2007. Photo: SCMP
Veteran entertainer Sam Hui onstage at the Hong Kong Stadium in 2007. Photo: SCMP
Golden years of Hong Kong music to be spotlighted to attract overseas fans and encourage a new generation of performers

  • Superstars from the 1960s to 1990s to be showcased in festival designed to attract legions of fans and inspire young performers
  • Officials say shows will also promote city’s role ‘as cultural melting pot’ where ‘East meets West’

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung and Edith Lin

Updated: 9:30pm, 21 Oct, 2022

