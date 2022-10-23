Hong Kong will shift away from its “big market, small government” economic stance, the city’s finance chief has said. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘Inevitable’ for Hong Kong to shift from ‘big market, small government’, combining capable governance with market efficiency: Paul Chan
- Financial secretary says authorities working ‘at full speed’ on institutional and structural arrangements for city’s investment vehicle which he will helm
- Amid global uncertainties and escalating risks, he says, relying on market forces will cause the city’s industries to fall into a state of underinvestment
