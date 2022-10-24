(Right to left) European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong chair Inaki Amate, sits alongside his American and Australian counterparts Eden Woon and Stefanie Evennett. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Major business groups in Hong Kong report membership boost as more people return, branch out locally following easing of coronavirus curbs
- But heads of American and European, Australian chambers of commerce says Hong Kong must further relax travel restrictions to entice talent
- Increase in business group memberships follows lifting of hotel quarantine requirement in late September in favour of three-day medical surveillance period
