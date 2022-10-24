Finance chief Paul Chan travelled to Bahrain on Saturday and met the gulf state’s finance officials the next day. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | Middle Eastern firms and sovereign funds interested in Hong Kong listing opportunities, finance chief Paul Chan says
- Hong Kong stock exchange reaching out to Saudi oil giant Aramco, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
- Minister, on week-long tour of region, says companies and funds seeking to increase Asian exposure amid rising global tensions
Finance chief Paul Chan travelled to Bahrain on Saturday and met the gulf state’s finance officials the next day. Photo: Shutterstock