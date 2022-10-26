Hong Tai Travel has temporarily closed all of its branches. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Thai Travel temporarily closes down branches until Hong Kong fully reopens to the world

  • One of city’s oldest and largest travel agencies announces temporary closures of main office and all branches, citing difficulties resuming full operations
  • But city leader John Lee last week indicated full reopening of Hong Kong to mainland China and rest of world was unlikely to happen soon

Danny Mok
Updated: 8:29pm, 26 Oct, 2022

