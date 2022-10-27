Hong Kong finance minister Paul Chan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong finance minister Paul Chan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan gets Covid on Middle East work trip, raising question of whether he can return for bankers’ summit

  • The financial secretary will remain in Saudi Arabia, for the time being, to comply with health regulation, according to a government statement
  • Ahead of Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit next month, treasury chief separately says talent from finance sector returning to city after brain drain

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 1:30pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong finance minister Paul Chan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong finance minister Paul Chan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE