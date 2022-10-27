Fans will get a chance to cheer on their favourite sevens rugby team in Hong Kong for the first time in three years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Fans will get a chance to cheer on their favourite sevens rugby team in Hong Kong for the first time in three years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Local fans snap up 25,000 Hong Kong Sevens tickets with over 30,000 people set to attend kick-off

  • Hong Kong Rugby Union says it is ‘thrilled’ by number of sales, with organisers to also host 6,000 school students on first day
  • Event will still be subject to certain Covid-19 restrictions such as wearing masks and complying with vaccine pass requirements

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 6:18pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Fans will get a chance to cheer on their favourite sevens rugby team in Hong Kong for the first time in three years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Fans will get a chance to cheer on their favourite sevens rugby team in Hong Kong for the first time in three years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE