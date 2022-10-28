One of Hong Kong’s oldest and largest travel agencies will begin winding up, its parent company has announced. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy
Coronavirus Hong Kong: top travel agency to shut down permanently as pandemic takes toll on profits

  • Mother company of Hong Thai Travel Services announces agency will begin voluntary winding-up proceedings, citing ‘plummeting profitability’ and inability to settle debts
  • Travel agency earlier said it would temporarily close all branches until Hong Kong fully reopened to mainland China and rest of the world

Sammy Heung

Updated: 6:01pm, 28 Oct, 2022

