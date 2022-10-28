One of Hong Kong’s oldest and largest travel agencies will begin winding up, its parent company has announced. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: top travel agency to shut down permanently as pandemic takes toll on profits
- Mother company of Hong Thai Travel Services announces agency will begin voluntary winding-up proceedings, citing ‘plummeting profitability’ and inability to settle debts
- Travel agency earlier said it would temporarily close all branches until Hong Kong fully reopened to mainland China and rest of the world
One of Hong Kong’s oldest and largest travel agencies will begin winding up, its parent company has announced. Photo: May Tse