Hong Kong FinTech Week participants will be allowed to dine at designated restaurants, according to organisers. Photo: Shutterstock Images
FinTech participants will be allowed to dine in designated restaurants in spite of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 restrictions

  • City’s Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed for participants of Hong Kong FinTech Week, according to organisers
  • It is still unclear if Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po will give a keynote speech to start the FinTech week as scheduled on Monday

Oscar Liu
Updated: 6:33pm, 28 Oct, 2022

