Hong Thai Travel Services’ Mong Kok branch. The firm has announced it is to wind up after Covid-19 devastated the industry as the sector appeals for more breaks for tour groups. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Thai Travel Services’ Mong Kok branch. The firm has announced it is to wind up after Covid-19 devastated the industry as the sector appeals for more breaks for tour groups. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong travel sector appeals for coronavirus breaks for tour groups to help bolster flagging industry

  • Travel agents ask for permission for tour groups to eat in private areas of restaurants and visit attractions
  • Plea comes against backdrop of travel operators shutting up shop because of pandemic hardship

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:55pm, 29 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Thai Travel Services’ Mong Kok branch. The firm has announced it is to wind up after Covid-19 devastated the industry as the sector appeals for more breaks for tour groups. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Thai Travel Services’ Mong Kok branch. The firm has announced it is to wind up after Covid-19 devastated the industry as the sector appeals for more breaks for tour groups. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE