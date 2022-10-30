Hong Kong’s central business district. The summit is expected to bring together about 200 global financial leaders from more than 100 major institutions. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong shows it is bouncing back, with 22,000 participants expected at 2 major events this week
- More than 40 global group chairmen or chief executives expected at Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit
- Events showcase Hong Kong’s position as a gateway to nation and opportunities in Greater Bay Area
