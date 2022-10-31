Hong Kong is “back in business”, the city’s finance chief has declared, as he kicked off a string of high-profile events being held this week, saying the digital transformation of financial services is a “central priority”. In a pre-recorded video for the opening of FinTech Week on Monday, Paul Chan Mo-po noted Hong Kong was now home to more than 800 financial technology enterprises from 180 five years ago, with growth powered by the city’s strengths including an open market, a rigorous regulatory regime, the rule of law and the guiding blueprint of “one country, two systems”. Earlier on Monday, the government also issued a policy statement on the development of virtual assets in Hong Kong, saying it would launch a number of pilot projects to test the technological benefits brought by them and their further application in the financial markets. Chan told participants of FinTech Week: “We want to make our policy stance clear to global markets, to demonstrate our determination to explore financial innovation together with the global, virtual-assets community.” FinTech Week is the first of a series of mega events Hong Kong is set to host to mark its comeback after nearly three years of cloistered existence under Covid-19 curbs and the turmoil of the 2019 social unrest . The Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit will officially open on Wednesday, followed by the Hong Kong Sevens rugby competition, which kicks off on Friday. The tournament was last held in 2019 and has been delayed five times over the past two years because of the pandemic. Chan was supposed to attend Monday’s ceremony in person after visiting Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to seek investment opportunities last week. But he contracted Covid-19 and remains in isolation in the Middle East. Week of large-scale events shows Hong Kong is ‘open for business’: treasury chief The financial secretary started his speech by apologising for not being able to attend the ceremony in person. “Obviously the Arabian hospitality is keeping me away,” he joked. Describing the opening ceremony of the government-backed event as a “memorable moment for Hong Kong in a great many ways”, Chan said: “In a great many ways, we’re telling the world that we’re back. Back in business, back in the business, and pleasure, of welcoming you to Hong Kong.” He noted that the fintech sector had grown quickly in recent years. “Only five years ago, we counted no more than 180 fintech companies. Today, we are home to more than 800 fintech enterprises, large, small and start-up. Many of them are founded by overseas talents, from Israel, France, the United Kingdom and many other places. And we ought to be proud that our fintech sector also gave birth to a number of unicorns,” he said. “That impressive growth has been powered by Hong Kong’s open market, a rigorous regulatory regime, the rule of law, sophisticated infrastructure and the free flow of capital and information. “No less important, we are boosting our financial infrastructure, and thanks to our ‘one country, two systems’ principle, we are strengthening connectivity with our country and the world at large.” He added: “The digital transformation of our financial services sector is a central priority.” Chan said the government had offered subsidies to fintech companies and research bodies, allowing them to partner with financial institutions on the development of new products. The authorities had also partnered with their mainland Chinese counterparts in helping fintech companies conduct pilot trials of cross-boundary initiatives and expand their businesses across the border, he added. A new online system – which would connect Hong Kong fintech companies to users, partners and investors in markets on the mainland, Southeast Asia and beyond – would also be launched by the end of this year, Chan said. To boost the development of fintech and the city’s economy, Chan said, the government was rolling out a series of measures to attract talent and strategic enterprises. ‘Appropriate’ plans for Hong Kong banker summit if needed after Chan Covid case On the financial front, Chan said the government was launching pilot projects in areas such as virtual assets, NFTs and green bonds, and exploring the possibility of creating Hong Kong’s own central bank digital currency, the e-Hong Kong dollar. The five-day conference, which focuses on the future of fintech, emerging technologies and digital assets, is predicted to attract more than 3 million participants online from over 80 economies, according to co-organisers the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and InvestHK, the government’s investment promotion arm. More than 400 sponsors and exhibitors had also signed on, they said.