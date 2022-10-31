Hong Kong remains mired in recession as the economy shrank by 4.5 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago amid weak external demand and disruptions to cross-boundary land cargo operations. Gross domestic product (GDP) decreased in the quarter after contracting by a revised 1.3 per cent, year on year, in the second quarter, according to preliminary data released by the Census and Statistics Department on Monday. The city fell into recession in the second quarter, after GDP shrank 3.9 per cent, year on year, in the first three months amid the continued impact of the fifth coronavirus wave. A government spokesman attributed the latest poor performance to a worsened external environment and continued disruptions to cross-boundary land cargo flows, which dealt a serious blow to the city’s exports. Total exports dropped 15.5 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago, deteriorating from the 8.4 per cent decrease in the previous quarter, while imports fell 16 per cent compared to last year, after a 5.9 per cent decrease in the second quarter. “Looking ahead, the markedly deteriorating external environment will continue to pose immense pressure on Hong Kong’s export performance in the remainder of the year,” the spokesman said. “Elevated inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening in major advanced economies will dampen global demand further. Heightened geopolitical tensions and the development of the pandemic will also add downside risks.” Hong Kong economy set for between 0.5 per cent growth and 0.5 per cent contraction But the spokesman added the recent relaxation of Covid-19 quarantine rules and testing arrangements for inbound visitors should help exports of services, while the government’s digital voucher scheme would continue to support consumer demand. Hotel quarantine was abolished for incoming arrivals last month and replaced with three days of medical surveillance at home or in a hotel, during which they are free to go out but must be regularly tested and cannot enter places such as eateries and bars. Gary Ng Cheuk-yan, a senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank, said the city was “facing a perfect storm of the self-inflicted zero-Covid policy, high-interest rates and weak external demand”, pushing the city’s economy to contract. Ng said the biggest surprise from the latest economic performance came from a weaker property market. “It means the government will need to fully reopen the economy to buffer the pressure and consider adjusting the macro-prudential measures in the property market,” Ng added. Hong Kong Rugby Sevens likely to earn less than before as restrictions bite The latest figures were released as finance chief Paul Chan Mo-po on Monday declared Hong Kong was “back in business” as he kicked off a string of high-profile events being held this week. FinTech Week is the first of a series of mega events the government hopes will mark Hong Kong’s comeback after nearly three years of cloistered existence under Covid-19 curbs and the turmoil of the 2019 anti-government protests. A recession is defined as a contraction of GDP for two or more successive quarters. The last time Hong Kong fell into recession was in 2020 during the initial phase of the pandemic.